Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Update: Norfolk police release name of man who died in double shooting Aug. 20
Police, Virginia

Update: Norfolk police release name of man who died in double shooting Aug. 20

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police detectives are investigating a double shooting on Aug. 20 that left one man dead and another injured.

According to a police report, police responded to the 700 block of E. 29th Street at 6 a.m. last Sunday for a gunshot victim.

The victim, Rapheal S. Sumner, 31, of Norfolk, died at the scene.

A second gunshot victim was located inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the second victim.

No additional information is available from police regarding this incident.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Developing: One dead, one in custody in Albemarle County stabbing
2 Waiting game over: Youngkin calls special session to deal with budget, proposed tax rebate
3 Tropical storms, flooding likely on Virginia waterways this Labor Day
4 Game Notes: ODU coach, QB set for first experience with Lane Stadium on a Saturday night
5 Podcast: ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ gets you ready for UVA-Tennessee in Nashville

Latest News

virginia map
Economy, Virginia

Polish glass fabricator to make largest single capital investment in Henry County

Rebecca Barnabi
child abuse
Local, Police

Staunton man arrested and charged with slew of child porn, sex crimes

Crystal Graham

A Staunton man faces numerous counts related to drug distribution, abuse and neglect, child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.

ABC store shelves
Virginia

Virginia ABC adjusting store hours beginning on Labor Day

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will adjust its store hours effective Sept. 1.

Local, Politics

Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government

Chris Graham
active shooter gun police
Health, Virginia

VCU’s ‘Bridging the Gap’ awarded part of $5M grant to serve victims of violence

Rebecca Barnabi
senior man in wheelchair
Local, Politics

Charlottesville updating ADA transition plan, seeking public input

Crystal Graham
live music concert
Events, Local

Music at the Movies returns with pairing of musical celebrity, film, Q&A

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy