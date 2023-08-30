Update: Norfolk police release name of man who died in double shooting Aug. 20

Norfolk Police detectives are investigating a double shooting on Aug. 20 that left one man dead and another injured.

According to a police report, police responded to the 700 block of E. 29th Street at 6 a.m. last Sunday for a gunshot victim.

The victim, Rapheal S. Sumner, 31, of Norfolk, died at the scene.

A second gunshot victim was located inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the second victim.

No additional information is available from police regarding this incident.