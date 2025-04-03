Home Update: Lynchburg Police announce arrest in March 26 infant death
Update: Lynchburg Police announce arrest in March 26 infant death

Chris Graham
Lynchburg Police have made an arrest in the March 26 death of an infant.

Endia Walker, 23, of Lynchburg, identified as the mother of the deceased infant, faces three charges connected to the death, which was first reported to police as an “unresponsive infant” at 4:32 p.m. on the afternoon of March 26.

According to police, personnel from the Lynchburg Fire Department immediately initiated life-saving measures, and the infant was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Despite these efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at LGH.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Officer Dempsey at (434) 473-0162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

