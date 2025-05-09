Two former Bureau of Prisons officials were sentenced this week for their roles in the death of an inmate in their custody in 2021. A third person was previously sentenced for his role in the inmate’s death.

Shronda Covington, 49, a former BOP lieutenant, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison, one year of home confinement and three years of supervised release. Covington was found guilty of violating the civil rights of an inmate in her custody and control by showing deliberate indifference to the inmate’s serious medical needs, resulting in the inmate suffering bodily injury, and for lying to federal investigators about the offense.

Tonya Farley, 54, a former BOP nurse, was sentenced Thursday to six months in prison, six months of home confinement and three years of supervised release for lying to federal investigators about the circumstances of the death of the inmate who was entrusted to her care.

Former lieutenant Michael Anderson previously pled guilty for his role in the inmate’s death and was sentenced to three years in custody.

According to court documents, Covington was on duty at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg on Jan. 9, 2021.

A 47-year-old man had serious medical needs during her shift. The man was disoriented, unable to talk, unable to stand or walk without falling and unable to control his bladder. Over the course of 30 hours, BOP officials knew of but disregarded his symptoms.

Without medical attention to address his medical crisis, he fell into walls and other objects numerous times, causing significant bruising and bleeding to his head and body.

Although policy requires staff to provide necessary medical care to inmates, Covington failed to respond to repeated calls for help from the officers she supervised during her shift on the morning of Jan. 9, 2021.

On Jan. 10, 2021, he finally fell head-first into a wall and then to the floor in an observation cell, where — despite inmate-observers’ continued calls for help — he lay for an hour and 40 minutes before officers rendered aid.

An autopsy concluded that he died of blunt force trauma to his head and that the lack of medical assistance he received during his series of falls and after his last fall contributed to his death.

Farley was the last medical provider to see him before his death. Despite policies requiring her to confer with a physician about his care, and despite Farley’s admission that she should have conferred with a physician and sent him to the hospital, Farley failed to take these steps. She then falsely told federal investigators that she had conferred with a physician, even though she had not done so. Farley also misled investigators about her conversations with another prison official.

“Custody includes a responsibility for safety and wellbeing,” said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Corrections staff must uphold that responsibility for persons in their care – or they will be held accountable for their failure to do so, like the defendants in this case.”