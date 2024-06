Two unoccupied campers and a vehicle sustained fire damage today in Albemarle County.

According to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, it was dispatched just after 1 p.m. to the 8400 block of Schuyler Road for a reported structure fire.

The fire truck arrived 11 minutes later.

The residents of the campers were not inside at the time. Two pet dogs died in the fire.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.