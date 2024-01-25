Countries
Two Augusta County neighborhoods are victim of overnight thefts from multiple vehicles

Crystal Graham
The Glen Burnie and Spring Lakes neighborhoods in Augusta County have been the site of multiple thefts from parked vehicles over the past few days.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to residents saying the suspect is targeting money and valuables with multiple reports filed for items stolen including money and other valuables.

The police are asking for homeowners in the neighborhoods to report any theft and to check security cameras for any suspicious activity.

The ACSO also is reminding homeowners to lock their vehicles, remove all valuables and be aware of your surroundings.

If you see a suspicious person or vehicle during the late night or early morning hours, or if you have video or more information, you are asked to contact detectives at (540) 245-5333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

