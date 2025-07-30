The race between the United States and China to be No. 1 in artificial intelligence technology has put China ahead of America with the Trump Administration‘s reversal to allow American companies to sell advanced semiconductors to the People’s Republic of China.

Previous restrictions prohibited American companies from doing so in the interest of national security risks, but the Trump Administration has chosen to permit the sale of Nvidia’s H20 chip, despite its demonstrated utility in advancing China’s AI capabilities.

In response, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner of Virginia, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence who has raised alarms over China and national security for several years; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Chris Coons of Delaware and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressing “grave concern” about the decision.

In the letter, the senators warn the decision marks “an abrupt departure from the administration’s position in April that the PRC’s continued access to these types of chips posed a serious national security risk,” and stands in direct contradiction to the administration’s own AI Action Plan. In the letter, the senators emphasize that “restricting access to leading-edge chips has been the defining barrier for the PRC’s efforts to achieve AI parity.”

The decision comes the week after Trump signed an executive order for a national Artificial Intelligence Action Plan with a goal to put America first in AI.

The letter outlines how advanced semiconductors like the H20 play a critical role in China’s ability to train large-scale AI models and deploy them across global cloud infrastructure, boosting the capabilities and global reach of PRC firms like Alibaba, Tencent and DeepSeek.

“Limiting the PRC’s access to advanced compute has been a focus of Congress: one with a strong bipartisan commitment across both chambers and both parties. The PRC’s development of advanced AI capabilities represents a clear risk to the United States’ national and economic security, and the administration’s willingness to trade away that security is extremely troubling. While chipsets like the H20 and MI308 have differing capabilities than the most advanced chips like the H100, they give the PRC capabilities that its domestically-developed chipsets cannot. The capabilities that chips like the H20 allow the PRC, demonstrated by the importance that the PRC places on access to them, should be the principal factor driving any decision to allow sales to China,” the senators wrote to Lutnick.

The senators also condemned the administration’s decision-making process, and criticized the lack of congressional consultation and warning against the use of export controls as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations.

“Furthermore, we take issue that this administration is permitting adversaries access to technologies critical to national security as part of trade discussions without consultation or input from Congress. While the Executive Branch is entrusted with vital authorities to negotiate trade agreements and protect our national security, these authorities by no means should be treated as in tension, particularly when such an approach has the effect of jeopardizing both economic and national security goals. We shouldn’t be trading away key technological advantages as if they are concessions in a trade negotiation. We urge you to swiftly reverse course on these ill-advised actions and protect American advantages across the compute stack,” the senators’ letter concluded.

