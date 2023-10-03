Troy Anderson: It’s time to celebrate all the good in public education

Online and print media these days are full of bad news stories regarding what goes on in today’s public education systems. I’m not here to convince you that there are not issues that need to be addressed. I’m here to assure you that there of plenty of good things going on as well.

What makes me qualified to give insight on this topic? My wife and I have been parents of public-school children for 16 years. Of those 16 years, I have served on the Gloucester County School Board for 10 years (4 as the Chairman). This unique combination has allowed me to serve as a true parent’s voice on the Board. When we moved back to our childhood community in 2007, I made a commitment to helping maintain Gloucester’s title of “The Land of the Life Worth Living.”

Here are some accomplishments from the little town we call home:

Embarked on much-needed renovations to Gloucester High School – through a partnership with our local government and a successful bond referendum, we are in the first phase of a $64.9M project that will fix/update the County’s only high school.

Grown our Career & Technology Education Programs – we focus on ensuring our graduates are college OR career ready. We have a wide variety of opportunities ranging from Business and Information Technology to Technology Education to Culinary Arts. Our NJROTC program has an Unmanned Aircraft Systems course that prepares enrollees to take and successfully pass the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate examination. To date, 6 students have passed the Part 107 exam!

Increased compensation for teachers/staff – competitive wages serve as the foundation of attracting AND retaining top-notch folks. Through a strong relationship with our local Board of Supervisors, we have been able to continue to improve our standing in the surrounding districts.

Established the Gloucester Cooperative Education Partnership – this is a s a collective partnership among Gloucester High School, the Gloucester Chamber of Commerce, and the Gloucester Educational Foundation, with financial support from the Gloucester Community Foundation. The program matches a select number of qualified GHS juniors and seniors with job descriptions submitted by Gloucester businesses and non-profit organizations interested in employing a high school intern.

I’ve been involved in the Superintendent search process twice over the last ten years and can also attest to the caliber of the candidates that are waiting to take the helm and navigate public education into the future.

In Gloucester County, we take great pride in our many accomplishments. These success stories not only resonate within our borders but also echo throughout Virginia and the nation. By filtering out distractions, concentrating on the positives, and addressing challenges head-on, the true excellence of our public schools becomes undeniably clear.

Next time you find yourself concerned about the state of public education, take 20 minutes and intentionally look for the good news stories – they aren’t hard to find!

Troy Andersen currently serves as the chair of the Gloucester County School Board. Contact him at [email protected].