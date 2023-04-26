Traffic alert: Motorists on Route 211 in Shenandoah County can expect delays starting May 1

Significant delays are expected on Route 211 in Shenandoah County starting next week.

Starting Monday, May 1, milling and paving work will be done for approximately 30 days on the three-lane roadway. Route 211 is on a steep mountain stretch between the town of New Market and the Page County line.

The complex, multi-phase operation will allow one travel lane at a time and will serve both eastbound and westbound traffic. Pilot trucks will control traffic both ways Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be lifted outside of these hours.

Motorists on Route 11 approaching from New Market or Page County may be delayed for up to 20 minutes. Digital message signs will provide work-zone warnings throughout the area. Motorists should remain alert during non-work hours on weekdays for uneven pavement. Contractors will work on weekends to even the pavement.

All work is weather permitting.