Traffic alert: Closures necessary for two railroad repairs in Augusta County
Local

Traffic alert: Closures necessary for two railroad repairs in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Traffic restrictions are necessary at two Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossings in Augusta County to allow time for repairs.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) will be closed to through traffic from approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, August 11 through approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023. The closure is between Route 276/750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive) in the Weyers Cave area. The railroad crossing is one mile east of the Interstate 81 exit 235 interchange.

Local traffic will be able to access homes and businesses on either side of the crossing. Through traffic will be detoured as follows:

  • Drivers approaching from the west (including I-81) will go south on Route 11 (Lee Highway) and then north on Route 750 (Keezletown Road) to the end of the detour.
  • Drivers approaching from the east (including the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport) will go south on Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and then north on Route 11 (Lee Highway) to the end of the detour.

Railroad crossing repairs are also scheduled on Sunday, August 13 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) next to the intersection of Route 11 (Commerce Road) in Staunton. The northbound lane of Route 262 will be closed just east of the intersection, and turn lanes from northbound and southbound Route 11 onto northbound Route 262 will also be closed.

Drivers who require access to northbound Route 262 during the closure will detour north on Route 11, east on Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and then south on I-81 to Route 262 at exit 225.

Digital message signs will advise motorists of the rail-crossing repairs on Route 256 and Route 262.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

