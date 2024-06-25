Toolboxes for success: Salvation Army collecting donations of school supplies through July

In the last five years, the Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County has provided 3,454 Homework Toolboxes to preschool and kindergarten students in the local community.

The “toolboxes” provide the supplies needed for students to complete their homework assignments at home, including pencil boxes/pouches, scissors, glue sticks, erasers, crayons, pencil sharpeners, pencils, markers and colored pencils.

While data shows that kindergarten students living in poverty who are given the tools to complete homework assignments have increased self-esteem, attend school more regularly and are more motivated to learn, the Salvation Army has also received an overwhelming response of gratitude and positive feedback from local principals, teachers and guidance counselors proving the initiative provides so much more than just school supplies.

“We are so honored and excited to be able to serve the children of our community in this way, but we can only be successful in the continuance of this initiative with your support,” said Salvation Army’s Capt. Alan and Major Kim Grimes.

The Salvation Army will accept school supplies at its Corps Community Center, 900 B Street, Waynesboro through July 26, 2024. Monetary donations are also welcome when “Homework Toolboxes” is written in the memo of your check.