Toolboxes for success: Salvation Army collecting donations of school supplies through July
Local, Spotlight

Toolboxes for success: Salvation Army collecting donations of school supplies through July

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Quality Stock Arts – stock.adobe.com)

In the last five years, the Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County has provided 3,454 Homework Toolboxes to preschool and kindergarten students in the local community.

The “toolboxes” provide the supplies needed for students to complete their homework assignments at home, including pencil boxes/pouches, scissors, glue sticks, erasers, crayons, pencil sharpeners, pencils, markers and colored pencils.

While data shows that kindergarten students living in poverty who are given the tools to complete homework assignments have increased self-esteem, attend school more regularly and are more motivated to learn, the Salvation Army has also received an overwhelming response of gratitude and positive feedback from local principals, teachers and guidance counselors proving the initiative provides so much more than just school supplies.

“We are so honored and excited to be able to serve the children of our community in this way, but we can only be successful in the continuance of this initiative with your support,” said Salvation Army’s Capt. Alan and Major Kim Grimes.

The Salvation Army will accept school supplies at its Corps Community Center, 900 B Street, Waynesboro through July 26, 2024. Monetary donations are also welcome when “Homework Toolboxes” is written in the memo of your check.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

