‘Through an African-American lens’ focus of community talks in February

The Ivy Creek Foundation will host two talks in February in celebration of Black History Month.

“Ivy Creek Foundation is thrilled to be offering these talks and activities to our community,” Ivy Creek Foundation Executive Director, Sue Erhardt said in a press release. “River View Farm has a rich history and it is important for our community to be connected to this history and to be aware of this legacy.”

The foundation’s mission, according to the press release, is to inspire and engage the community in the stewardship of natural resources and the rich African American cultural history by connecting people to the past and present by honoring the land, history and community.

The foundation hosts talks each month related to history, conservation, preservation and natural history. The African-American Fiddlers Ivy Talk will be held Feb. 5, 2023, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and presented by David McCormick.

The History of Agriculture in Virginia through an African-American Lens Ivy Talk will be held Feb. 19, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., and presented by Michael Carter Jr., an 11th generation farmer in the U.S. and the 5th generation to farm on Carter Farms, his family’s century farm in Orange County. Carter also runs Africulture, a nonprofit dedicated to educating and expounding upon the principles, practices, plants and people of African descent that has contributed to agriculture.

A tour of River View Farm tour will be held on Feb. 25, 2023 at 11 a.m., and will focus on the Carr/Greer family, their lives and their work in the community.

All activities are free and open to the public but registration is required.