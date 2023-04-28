Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstheres a dignity that can still be had first little free food pantry celebrates grand opening
Local

‘There’s a dignity that can still be had’: First Little Free Food Pantry celebrates grand opening

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Bear Creek, The Neighbor Bridge Inc. and Augusta County Library celebrate the grand opening of the Little Free Food Pantry in Fishersville on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Nestled between a picnic table and a Brite bus stop to the left of the Augusta County Library in Fishersville is a box with two glass doors.

Inside the box, community members are welcome to take what’s inside or leave more for others in need.

The Little Free Food Pantry was designed and built by Bear Creek in partnership with the library and The Neighbor Bridge Inc.

“Our mission with The Neighbor Bridge is to supply food, clothing…supplies to local families in need,” said Tricia Fillion, “through projects that connect neighbors in community.”

The pantry in Fishersville is hopefully the first of several that will be built and placed in Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro. Fillion said that 60 pounds of food were already donated for the Fishersville pantry.

The goal of the pantry is to serve as an emergency food service for families and individuals in need with other food pantries are not open. They can receive a healthy meal if they need a meal.

The pantry also serves as a Little Free Library with a few books available.

“The food keeps taking over the library side [of the pantry],” Trisha Fillion said.

At Thursday’s grand opening of the pantry, an individual could get breakfast, lunch and dinner supplied.

“There’s a dignity that can still be had with needing help from something like this,” Chaz Fillion said. He and his wife will check the pantry regularly to ensure items are not expired. “We don’t want it to fade away. We want to pull the community as a whole in.”

Community members are welcome to donate nonperishable items to the pantry.

The Little Free Food Pantry welcomes donations of nonperishable items at Augusta County Library in Fishersville.

Doug Keith is branch manager of the Augusta County Library in Fishersville. He said the library tries to partner with the community keeping in mind what’s going on in the local community.

The location of the pantry near a Brite bus stop and in a secluded area next to the library was purposeful.

“It’s a low-key way to help folks who are in need,” Keith said. “We are just focusing on providing a facility for the pantry.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
2 Staunton leaders vote 4-3 to back 89-cent tax rate: The political winds have shifted
3 NFL honors UVA’s Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry as first picks in 2023 draft
4 Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to terms: Analysis of the $260M deal
5 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure

Latest News

man with cigarette
Virginia

Virginia receives annual installment of nearly $140 million from tobacco settlement

Crystal Graham
police
Local

Charlottesville: Two men stabbed after minor traffic accident on Grady Avenue

Chris Graham

Two men were stabbed in the parking lot at the Dairy Market on Grady Avenue in Charlottesville after a minor traffic accident early Friday morning.

wet road
Local

Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, Page and Rockingham and the City of Charlottesville.

ACC Baseball
Sports

Preview: #13 Virginia looks to get back on track with #20 Duke coming to The Dish

Scott Ratcliffe
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure

Chris Graham
interstate 64
Local

Commonwealth Transportation Board to host Staunton District meeting next week

Rebecca Barnabi
foxfield races charlottesville
Local

Garth Road closed to through traffic for Foxfield Spring Races Saturday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy