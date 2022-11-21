Menu
news the wildlife center of virginia serves thanksgiving meals to nearly 100 wild animals
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

The Wildlife Center of Virginia serves Thanksgiving meals to nearly 100 wild animals

Crystal Graham
Published:

wildlife center of virginiaStaff at The Wildlife Center of Virginia are checking ingredients and updating their guest list. Currently, the center’s veterinary and rehabilitation teams are expecting to provide care, and species-specific meals, for approximately 98 animals on Thanksgiving Day.

On Nov. 24, the center anticipates to be caring for approximately 77 patients and 21 education animals. Wildlife rehabilitators will be preparing and delivering meals, as well as cleaning enclosures and updating patient records.

Compared to the summer months when the center had nearly 300 patients to serve on a daily basis, a guest list of 98 will be comparatively “easy” to handle, according to a news release from the center.

Turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce aren’t on the Wildlife Center menus – instead of a traditional family-style Thanksgiving meal, the Wildlife Center crew will make dozens of species-specific diets, which cater to each species’ needs and each patient’s particular desires.

While the rehabilitation staff are busy in the kitchen, center veterinarians will provide medical care for patients in need – distributing and administering medications, cleaning wounds and changing bandages, completing daily checks, and other medical procedures – and remain ready for any new patients that might arrive.

New patient admissions are always a possibility, any day of the year. By the time the staff go home to their Thanksgiving dinners, all 98 animals will be fed, watered and cared for.

A sampling of which species are currently being cared for at the Center, including information on their histories, treatments, and plans of care, can be found at https://www.wildlifecenter.org/critter-corner/current-patients

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

