Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the potential impact of railroad strike on holiday travel plans prices for goods
Politics

The potential impact of railroad strike on holiday travel plans, prices for goods

Crystal Graham
Published:
train tracks
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

A potential strike by a large group of railroad unions over quality-of-life conditions could make holiday travel plans by rail passengers difficult, said Virginia Tech economist Sudipta Sarangi.

“A brief strike will not have an impact on prices of most goods. It will have an impact on holiday travel,” Sarangi said. “People who were planning to exclusively rely on trains should monitor strike related news and think of alternative travel plans.”

The strike would include approximately 115,000 freight rail workers and some Amtrak and commuter rail systems that operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads.

“Given that the strike will encourage some people to shift their travel to other modes — we may expect airlines to increase their already high-ticket prices.”

Sarangi said that rail passengers forced to drive could lead to booked hotels, slower speeds, road rage, accidents and generally frustration at being forced to change travel plans.

“If the strike goes on for many days – the already fragile supply chain will take another hit. Prices will go up and there might be shortages of specific things – depending on what is reliant on railroad freight and existing inventories – no it will not be surprising that anticipating the strike – some are already thinking about increasing inventory,” he said.

A nationwide rail shutdown could cost the country $2 billion a day in lost economic output, according to The Association of American Railroads.

The five-year contract brokered by the Biden Administration was rejected Monday in an almost 50/50 vote among the largest unions. The deal gave workers a 24 percent raise over five years and an additional personal day. It also included modifications to attendance policies.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

christopher darnell jones

Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man
Chris Graham
interstate 81

Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Chris Graham

A Black male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

student loan relief

Relief for student loan borrowers on hold; payment pause extended again
Crystal Graham

Student loan borrowers aren't likely to get relief from their debt as planned in this calendar year, thanks in part to a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states.

google

Mark Warner, again, pushing Google to police misleading ads by anti-abortion clinics
Chris Graham
ben cline

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline to host town hall in Waynesboro next week
Chris Graham
auto racing

Famed racing school relocating to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax County
Chris Graham
missing person

Alexandria: Police seek missing senior man with cognitive impairment
Chris Graham