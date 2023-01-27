Countries
news the latest bit of genius from tucker carlson we should invade canada
Perspectives

The latest bit of genius from Tucker Carlson: We should invade Canada

Chris Graham
Published:
tucker carlson
(© Aleksandr Dyskin – Shutterstock)

Fox News weenie Tucker Carlson, in between thumbing through boudoir photos of sexy M&M’s, proposed on Thursday the bright idea of the U.S. military invading Canada.

The idea came up in an interview with Carlson and emasculated Hillsdale College professor David Azzerad on Carlson’s “Fox Nation” show.

“I’m completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate that country,” Carlson said. “Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border — and actually, I’ll just say, a great country, I love Canada, I’ve always loved Canada because of its natural beauty — why should we let it become Cuba?”

Canada is on the verge of becoming Cuba, to Carlson’s reasoning, because it has a progressive prime minster, Justin Trudeau.

Our neighbors to the north have long since put a universal healthcare system in place, and have given up on trying to figure out what it is about America that makes us all want to shoot each other.

And now they have to endure hearing a guy that you can’t let go down the candy aisle at the grocery store unattended calling for a U.S. military invasion.

“We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?” Carlson said.

Another idea: an invasion of the Fox News corporate offices to liberate us from Tucker Carlson.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

