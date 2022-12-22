Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the big winner with omnibus spending bill seniors on medicare
State/National News

The big winner with omnibus spending bill: Seniors on Medicare

Crystal Graham
Published:
matthew fullen
Image courtesy Virginia Tech

For people who receive Medicare insurance, Congress’ omnibus spending bill could be a game changer. If passed this week and signed by the president, the bill would expand the nationwide network of mental health providers, including marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors, who are accepted under Medicare.

Matthew Fullen, an associate professor of counselor education at Virginia Tech and a scholar on gerontology issues, has been researching Medicare and access for senior adult populations for much of his professional life.

Under the current system, he estimates that 35 to 40 percent of the mental health workforce is left out of the Medicare network.

Fullen advocates for a modernized Medicare program that would provide greater access for senior adult patients who need these services but can’t seek the necessary providers because they are not covered by their insurance.

“Medicare is a right earned by being a citizen in the United States, so the irony is that there isn’t an alternative without getting this legislation passed,” Fullen said. “It’s a historic shift in what’s available to this population.”

The legislation would bring Medicare up to a parallel standard to private insurance, he said.

“It really modernizes the workforce, and that’s especially impactful in rural communities and other areas where there may be an overlapping workforce health care shortage,” Fullen said.

“What we’re seeing in this omnibus package is there is bipartisan support. There is an emerging consensus that Medicare beneficiaries deserve the same access to mental health care. This impacts people in communities across the country.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police holster scene crime officer

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
Crystal Graham
missing person

Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
Crystal Graham

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert.

court square theater

Court Square Theater to debut Upbeat Downtown concert series on Dec. 30
Crystal Graham

Court Square Theater will debut a new Upbeat Downtown concert series on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

virginia economy

SHD airport among recipients of state grants for job-creation efforts
Crystal Graham
charcuterie board

Methods to make Christmas leftovers last for days, weeks, months
Crystal Graham
firefighters

Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire
Chris Graham
icy power lines

SVEC: Be prepared for potential outages with ice storm, stay clear of power lines
Crystal Graham