Home SVEC donates $26K to 12 Valley organizations for food, transportation, clothing
Local

SVEC donates $26K to 12 Valley organizations for food, transportation, clothing

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative logo Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Committee has awarded $26,000 in grants to 12 Valley organizations.

The grant funding will support causes that feed the area’s hungry, expand access to the arts and clothe infants.

Operation Round Up works through the generosity of co-op members, who voluntarily round up their monthly bills for charitable causes. The committee, composed of co-op members, reviews grant applications from organizations three times a year.

The final grant deadline for 2024 will be Tuesday, Oct. 1. Applications and information on how to round up your bill are available online at svec.coop/ORU.

Recipients for June

Augusta County

Dutch Hollow Cemetery: to gravel the entrance to the 225-year-old cemetery property, which is on the Virginia Landmarks Register.

Verona Community Center: to assist with expenditures related to increased use of its services, such as free private showers and laundry equipment.

Highland County

Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center: for scholarships to allow under-served participants access to its equine therapy services.

Page County

Page One: for its assistance programs, which include a food pantry and financial aid covering rent, utilities and fuel for those facing financial crisis.

Rockingham County

Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley: transportation expenses for a week of performances during the 16th annual Tiny Tots Concert for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County students.

Blue Ridge Free Clinic: to purchase medications and ongoing service at its new in-house pharmacy, which carries 40 of the most common medications prescribed in primary care.

Open Doors: to provide case management and street outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community.

Spotswood Young Farmers: to assist with costs for farmers to participate in Farmers to the Bay, a program of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Shenandoah County

Valley Educational Center for Creative Arts: to offer projects and workshops for free or at a reduced cost for those who otherwise may not have access to the arts.

Winchester/Frederick County

Families Reaching Out Group: to purchase items for its essential baby items project, which distributes car seats, strollers, diapers, high chairs, and more to families in need.

Love to NIC: to provide monthly meals and clothing, including socks and shoes, to area homeless.

Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter: to purchase new blankets for its evening shelter cots for the next winter season.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

