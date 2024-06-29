Sussex state prison inmates indicted in assault on corrections officer, killing of K-9

A Sussex County grand jury has indicted four inmates at the Sussex I State Prison in the violent death of a Department of Corrections K-9.

Ronald Sanchez-Ramirez, Nelson Torres Alvarez, Axel Wilfredo Ortiz Garcia and Jose Antonio Sagastume are MS-13 gang members who were attacking another inmate back on April 2 when Correctional Officer Kharmishia Phillip-Fields and her K-9, Rivan, tried to intervene.

The four assaulted Phillip-Fields, kicked and stabbed Rivan to death, and the inmate that they were attacking was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

“From the moment this heinous attack was committed, the Virginia Department of Corrections has pursued prosecution of these inmates to the fullest extent of the law. Officer Phillip Fields and Rivan deserve no less. Their heroic actions potentially saved the lives of several corrections team members and members of the inmate population at Sussex I State Prison,” VADOC Director Chad Dotson said.

The Office of the Attorney General was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case in conjunction with the Sussex Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“This intolerable and heinous killing of K-9 Rivan has evoked outrage in our county and in the community at large,” said Sussex Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes. “My office concurs with this sentiment and intends to pursue justice and retribution for K-9 Rivan’s demise. My office extends its deepest condolences to K-9 Rivan’s handler, Officer K. Phillip-Fields, who has suffered a true loss and was physically assaulted during the attack of K-9 Rivan. All loss of life is tragic. The loss of those who are the most vulnerable and defenseless even more so. The Sussex County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office values the ultimate sacrifice K-9 Rivan made and rest in knowing that his death will not be in vain.”

“My office is proud to stand alongside Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes to defend the safety of our correctional officers,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I’m thankful for the work her office and the Virginia Department of Corrections have done to investigate this case, and my office looks forward to ensuring justice and accountability is achieved in these cases.”

The charges