Survey to help health district 'deliver care to those who need it most'
Health, Local

Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
online survey
(© MclittleStock – stock.adobe.com)

The Central Shenandoah Health District is looking to identify the healthcare needs of the community through a survey.

Along with local healthcare partners, a Rapid Community Assessment will be completed over the next month.

The goal behind this assessment is to identify the healthcare needs among populations that face barriers or challenges when accessing care and to build the relationship between the local health district and local health providers with rural populations through the development of future healthcare services.

The RCA will consist of a survey that will either be facilitated by CSHD’s community health workers or can be completed individually on smart devices.

CSHD plans to canvas door-to-door with this survey throughout the district and to visit local businesses seeking participants.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish online and can be provided in Arabic to those who need it.

“Through the collection of data from people within our district, we hope to identify areas that are in need of extra support. We can use this information to improve healthcare access to allow our community to thrive,” says Dr. Allison Baroco, CSHD health director.

“Participation in this survey is crucial for us to deliver care to those who need it most.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

