Summer reading program for kids, adults of all ages kicks off adventure at Augusta County Library

Augusta County Library launched its Adventure Begins at Your Library! Summer Reading Program on Saturday, which continues through July 31, 2024.

Augusta County Library will host a range of free activities around the “adventure” theme of the program, including a Things That Go Adventure, Valley Libraries Local Author Fest, plus storytimes, nature, space and cooking programs, and a special storytime with special guests: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s kittens.

Participants of all ages can win brand-new books for attending programs and completing activities. Participants can register for an account with Beanstack or download the Beanstack app available for Apple and Android.

“Summer Reading has really turned into Summer Learning, helping youth exercise their brains during a time when they are not in school,” Augusta County Library Community Learning Manager Hailee Coleman said. “Summer Reading Programs can help prevent children from falling behind during the summer months, and allow them to focus on the things that interest them most. And they are not just for kids. We have many fun programs for all ages this summer, including storytime with kittens, a visit from the Stargazers, community partner workshops, and we will kick things off with a Things That Go Adventure showcasing tons of special vehicles.”

Augusta County Library will also host three “Choose Your Own Adventure” – style summer finales on Saturday, June 20 at the Churchville (Fantasy themed) and Fishersville (Carnival-themed) library locations and the Stuarts Draft Park (Beach themed). The finales will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free bounce houses, community vendors, interactive activities and much more for all ages.

Augusta County Library is partnering with Staunton City Eats School Nutrition Program and Augusta County Firefighters to provide free food access through the Summer Nutrition Program (SUN) beginning the week of Monday, June 3, 2024 through Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the below scheduled times and locations:

Tuesdays: 1 to 3 p.m.

Churchville Library: 3714 Churchville Ave Churchville

Wednesdays: 1 to 3 p.m.

Craigsville Library: 18 Hidy St. Craigsville

Verona Volunteer Fire Company: 304 Lee Hwy Verona

Thursdays: 1 to 3 p.m.

Preston Yancy Fire Company: 2015 Jefferson Hwy Fishersville

Families can stop by any of the locations listed above to pick up a meal bundle that will include shelf-stable items. Meal bundles are available to any child 18 and under. Caregivers can pick up one meal bundle per child in their household from one location, once per week. Children do not need to be present for meal pick up.

“Augusta County Library is excited to be able to expand our summer meals program from a once-a-week, onsite program at our Craigsville Library location to offering meal pick up at multiple, conveniently located spots throughout Augusta County. This will allow us to get more food into the hands of kiddos, to keep their minds and bodies strong during the summer, preparing them for the upcoming school year. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Staunton City Eats School Nutrition Program, which provides access to the meals, and to the Augusta County fire stations for allowing us the ability to use their space for distribution,” Augusta County Library Director Dr. Jennifer Brown said.

More detailed information about events at Augusta County Library is available online.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six branches and stations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.