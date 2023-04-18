Countries
newsstauntons diversity equity and inclusion commission seeks community stories
Local

Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission seeks community stories

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© Emas – stock.adobe.com)

A series of listening sessions by the city of Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will offer community members opportunities to share their stories.

The commission is interested in gathering the diverse experiences of community members and listening to what changes are necessary to create an equitable future in Staunton.

The first listening session will be Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, 13 W Beverley St., Fifth Floor. This session will focus on the LGBTQIA+ community of Staunton.

Other sessions scheduled are below:

  • Deaf, Blind and Other Abled population (interpreted for the hearing impaired) Sunday, April 30, 2-4 p.m., Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Ave.
  • Youth and Family Wednesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Ave.
  • Senior Citizens Wednesday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Frontier Culture Museum Educational Center, 1290 Richmond Ave.
  • BIPOC Community Thursday, June 22, 6-8 p.m., Jones Garden, Corner of Peck St. and Montgomery Ave.
  • Interfaith Community Wednesday, July 12, 5-7 p.m., Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Ave.
  • General Population Wednesday, July 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Gypsy Hill Park Gym, 116th Regimental Dr.

Community members interested in participated are encouraged to register online, or call 540-332-3812. An optional survey is available online for anyone unable to attend the sessions.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

