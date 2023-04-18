Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission seeks community stories

A series of listening sessions by the city of Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will offer community members opportunities to share their stories.

The commission is interested in gathering the diverse experiences of community members and listening to what changes are necessary to create an equitable future in Staunton.

The first listening session will be Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, 13 W Beverley St., Fifth Floor. This session will focus on the LGBTQIA+ community of Staunton.

Other sessions scheduled are below:

Deaf, Blind and Other Abled population (interpreted for the hearing impaired) Sunday, April 30, 2-4 p.m., Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Ave.

Youth and Family Wednesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Ave.

Senior Citizens Wednesday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Frontier Culture Museum Educational Center, 1290 Richmond Ave.

BIPOC Community Thursday, June 22, 6-8 p.m., Jones Garden, Corner of Peck St. and Montgomery Ave.

Interfaith Community Wednesday, July 12, 5-7 p.m., Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Ave.

General Population Wednesday, July 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Gypsy Hill Park Gym, 116th Regimental Dr.

Community members interested in participated are encouraged to register online, or call 540-332-3812. An optional survey is available online for anyone unable to attend the sessions.