The City of Staunton will close the RMA Parking Lot on Greenville Avenue from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1.

The closure is necessary for Staunton Public Works to replace underground stormwater infrastructure and repair the parking surface.

Alternative city parking will be available in New Street Parking Garage, Wharf Parking Lot and at Mill Street.

The city appreciates resident and visitor patience as the important improvements are made to the city’s infrastructure.