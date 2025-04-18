Staunton: The Arcadia Project requests $30K in 2026 budget for restoration costs

Amid 2026 budget discussion for the city of Staunton, The Arcadia Project is requesting $30,000 in the budget to fulfill restoration needs.

Arcadia Board President Elizabeth Respess spoke during public comment at Staunton City Council‘s April 10 meeting.

“Your support for the project is critical. Lenders and potential donors want to see that Staunton supports what we are doing,” Respess said.

The nonprofit community cultural center at the former Dixie Theater in downtown Staunton is working to restore the building at 125 East Beverley Street.

Respess said that including Arcadia in the city’s 2026 budget would be a “strong indication to others that you recognize the value of reopening the historic city landmark.”

Built in 1913 and designed by TJ Collins, the “community gathering spot” became “part of the fabric of downtown Staunton.”

“Our group, which is fully volunteer, is on the cusp of giving back to Staunton what it has lost,” Respess said. “Your help is critical to our success, but time is of the essence and we cannot afford to let this building sit empty.”

The Arcadia was awarded a grant of $1.6 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development that must be spent by the end of 2026. Staunton is being asked a “small price to pay” in order for Arcadia to maintain the funding.

The Arcadia plans to host live music, dance lessons, movies and other arts events, invite companies to host meetings, host weddings, family reunions and other events, and offer a cafe for the community.

“We’ve come a long way and we’re 73 percent toward the fundraising goal for completing the renovation and build-out. With your help, others will see they should invest in what we are doing. We are investing in our community,” Respess said.

Reopening the former Dixie Theater will add to the local economy and attract tourists.

Arcadia Co-founder and Executive Director Pamela Mason Wagner said that Staunton has choices. The city chose to bury power lines and make other changes to improve downtown and spur economic activity.

“What Arcadia Project proposes will build on and extend that legacy of historic preservation and all it’s downstream benefits. Dead building do not generate economic activity,” Wagner said.

Some public/private investment is often necessary for redevelopment projects and economic development falls under the responsibility of city government.

“The arts are a proven driver of economic activity,” Wagner said.

Staunton residents and visitors enjoy live music during the summer at Gypsy Hill Park with Jazz in the Park and Praise in the Park. The Arcadia Project will be able to provide indoor space for live music during the winter months.

Arcadia is also poised to offer local educational opportunities.

“You will unlock the rest of what we need to get our project done with this grant,” Arcadia Co-Founder and former Board President Tom Wagner said.

The Arcadia Project volunteers have done a lot of work on their own and now ask the city for its support.

Staunton City Council will adopt a budget for 2026 on April 24.