Home Staunton: The Arcadia Project requests $30K in 2026 budget for restoration costs
Arts, Local

Staunton: The Arcadia Project requests $30K in 2026 budget for restoration costs

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
The Arcadia Project is at 125 E. Beverley Street, Staunton. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Amid 2026 budget discussion for the city of Staunton, The Arcadia Project is requesting $30,000 in the budget to fulfill restoration needs.

Arcadia Board President Elizabeth Respess spoke during public comment at Staunton City Council‘s April 10 meeting.

“Your support for the project is critical. Lenders and potential donors want to see that Staunton supports what we are doing,” Respess said.

The nonprofit community cultural center at the former Dixie Theater in downtown Staunton is working to restore the building at 125 East Beverley Street.

Respess said that including Arcadia in the city’s 2026 budget would be a “strong indication to others that you recognize the value of reopening the historic city landmark.”

Built in 1913 and designed by TJ Collins, the “community gathering spot” became “part of the fabric of downtown Staunton.”

“Our group, which is fully volunteer, is on the cusp of giving back to Staunton what it has lost,” Respess said. “Your help is critical to our success, but time is of the essence and we cannot afford to let this building sit empty.”

The Arcadia was awarded a grant of $1.6 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development that must be spent by the end of 2026. Staunton is being asked a “small price to pay” in order for Arcadia to maintain the funding.

The Arcadia plans to host live music, dance lessons, movies and other arts events, invite companies to host meetings, host weddings, family reunions and other events, and offer a cafe for the community.

“We’ve come a long way and we’re 73 percent toward the fundraising goal for completing the renovation and build-out. With your help, others will see they should invest in what we are doing. We are investing in our community,” Respess said.

Reopening the former Dixie Theater will add to the local economy and attract tourists.

Arcadia Co-founder and Executive Director Pamela Mason Wagner said that Staunton has choices. The city chose to bury power lines and make other changes to improve downtown and spur economic activity.

“What Arcadia Project proposes will build on and extend that legacy of historic preservation and all it’s downstream benefits. Dead building do not generate economic activity,” Wagner said.

Some public/private investment is often necessary for redevelopment projects and economic development falls under the responsibility of city government.

“The arts are a proven driver of economic activity,” Wagner said.

Staunton residents and visitors enjoy live music during the summer at Gypsy Hill Park with Jazz in the Park and Praise in the Park. The Arcadia Project will be able to provide indoor space for live music during the winter months.

Arcadia is also poised to offer local educational opportunities.

“You will unlock the rest of what we need to get our project done with this grant,” Arcadia Co-Founder and former Board President Tom Wagner said.

The Arcadia Project volunteers have done a lot of work on their own and now ask the city for its support.

Staunton City Council will adopt a budget for 2026 on April 24.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

donald trump ben cline pic
Local, Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline applauds Trump effort to boost Russia, China misinformation campaign

Chris Graham
rocket in space
Virginia

Is there life out there? Astronomers find evidence that might silence skeptics

Crystal Graham

Scientists on the hunt for extraterrestrial life on other planets have discovered the possibility on a faraway planet.

jmu
Local, Politics, Virginia

JMU’s MAGA Board of Visitors votes to dismantle school’s DEI office

Chris Graham

We’re, admittedly, playing catchup on the news that the JMU Board of Visitors voted a week ago to dismantle the school’s DEI office.

deion sanders
Football

Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia

Chris Graham
firearm
Baseball

UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting

Chris Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Local, Politics

Staunton: Mill Street Grill receives criticism for employee behavior at S.C. restaurant

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton rally11
Local, Politics

Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status