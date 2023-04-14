Staunton nonprofit leaders oppose Hardy Lot as site for new J&D Relations court building

A petition signed by 28 nonprofit leaders in Staunton was presented to Staunton City Council Thursday night.

The nonprofit leaders are in opposition to the city building a new Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court building on the Hardy Lot.

Petition signers include the American Shakespeare Center, the Arcadia Project, the Augusta County Historical Society, the Heifetz Institute, the Temple House of Israel and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

A petition of 142 Staunton residents opposed to the Hardy Lot was also presented to council on Thursday.

The courthouse at 6 East Johnson Street is owned by Augusta County.

In September 2021, the county was issued two show cause orders by the Commonwealth of Virginia, which means the state found that the facility was out of repair. The city and county were given the opportunity to show cause why the building was not out of repair.

In late 2021, the city considered taking ownership of the building at 6 East Johnson Street, but tabled the proposal to 2022. In February 2022, neither the county nor the city contested show cause, and on Nov. 8, 2022, Augusta County residents voted in a referendum and chose to move Augusta County Courthouse to Verona. Construction will begin in August 2024.

In the meantime, Staunton’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court must find a new home by Nov. 1, 2025. A new site was necessary for proposal by March 31, 2023. The site of the building must be owned by the city. Staunton City Council was “reluctant” to choose the Hardy Parking Lot at the corner of West Beverley and North Market streets for the new district court.

On Dec. 9 2021, the city was given the opportunity to acquire five properties owned by the county, but chose not to purchase. A public hearing was held Jan. 13, 2022 regarding the district court building. Council went into closed session on Feb. 10, 2022 to discuss the show cause order, and in another closed session on June 9, 2022, discussed potential sites. As of June 22, no site was designated, but a floor plan was under design. In closed session on Aug. 25, city council considered sites again.

At the beginning of 2023, the city hired a realtor to consider sites. In closed sessions in March, council discussed potential sites again. The choice of building on the Hardy Lot was made public on March 29.

The city set aside $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2023 to fund the construction of a new J&D building. In 2024, the city will procure a $10 million bond to pay for the building in 20 years. Staunton has spent approximately $22,000 on space needs and site assessments and designs.

Ten new suggestions have been made for the court building in Staunton, but the city cannot yet discuss them.

Sites considered include 2311 West Beverley Street behind the Food Lion and the former UniFi site at 44 Morris Mill Road.

According to Jeff Johnston, the city’s Public Works Director, the UniFi site was eliminated because residential buildings are on the site and the owner of the property has been uncooperative.

The city’s first choice was the former Chestnut Hills Shopping Center at 2040 West Beverley Street, but the property is not for sale.

Grace Christian School at 501 Thornrose Avenue across from Gypsy Hill Park was considered but the school will not vacate the site until 2025.

The former Grand Piano building at 110 West Beverley Street cannot accommodate security requirements for a court building.

The Augusta County courts buildings on East Johnson Street both need renovations to become suitable for the city’s use.

A site by the quarry at 280 National Avenue raises development concerns.

The Hardy Parking Lot at 1 North Market Street is close to the Cochran Judicial Center and the city already owns the property.

If a different site other than Hardy Lot is identified as suitable for a court building the city can amend its order to Virginia, but, for now, the city will pursue a request for proposal with the Hardy Lot.

Councilor Brad Arrowood said that the Hardy Lot is last on his list of potential sites to consider.

Councilor Michele Edwards said city council “has the city’s best interests at heart.”

Information is available online about the construction of a new Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court building in Staunton, and will be updated.