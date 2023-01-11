Staunton: Land conservation efforts successful in 2022; 2023 could be banner year

Valley Conservation Council of Staunton announced the results of 2022’s land protection efforts.

VCC partnered with local landowners to secure 16 conservation easements, permanently protect 1,909 acres of farm and forestland and protect nearly 10 miles of waterways across seven counties.

Land under protection now includes large tracts of agricultural farmland in the upper Valley and vibrant forestland throughout the region. Easements will enable the VCC to protect the natural and cultural resources of the greater Shenandoah Valley region.

VCC, a non-profit accredited land trust, holds easements donated by local landowners, and ensuring the land is maintained and protected in perpetuity. Easement terms guard against future subdivision and development.

“I am thrilled by what we were able to accomplish for land protection in the Shenandoah Valley last year,” VCC Executive Director Adam Schellhammer said. “Each acre put under easement is an acre where we can now protect critical habitat, invaluable agricultural lands and unparalleled scenic beauty. And in protecting the land, we’re able to help ensure responsible land management and promote best practices, which in turn preserves and supports the Valley’s vibrant agricultural communities and contributes to regionally significant resiliency efforts.”

Schellhammer predicts a banner year for land conservation in 2023 in the Valley. Unprecedented grant funding will be available to local Soil and Water Conservation Districts and other organizations. VCC is available to aid landowners in navigating available resources.

“While benefits to donating an easement are enormous, the legal and financial process to protect land with an easement can be costly and is a barrier to many who might otherwise wish to embark on the process,” Schellhammer said. “Thanks to the influx of grant funding, 2023 will hopefully be a year where some of that financial burden is lessened and more landowners — whether they own a small homestead or operate a 500-acre farm — can protect their land in perpetuity.”