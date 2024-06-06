Staunton High School graduates awarded $618K in scholarship funding

Staunton High School‘s Class of 2024 graduated 198 students, including 67 with honors and 97 with advanced diplomas.

Students will go on to enjoy $617,950 in scholarship funding for higher education.

According to Staunton Schools, two graduates will go into the military, 21 have plans to attend trade schools, 60 will enter the workforce, 41 will attend two-year colleges and 74 will attend four-year colleges.

“If you work hard enough, you can do anything you set your mind to,” Staunton High Principal Tammy Lightner said.