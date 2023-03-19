Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Update for work week of March 20-24

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 3, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for inspection of F-198 (Exit 1) overpass bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 31.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 30 to 24, westbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 47 to 50, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 175 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), Sunday and Monday nights (March 19-20) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 191 to 180, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush and debris removal, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 198 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 195 off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for vegetation management between Augusta County line and Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road), Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through April 20.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Shoulder closures for vegetation management between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 608 (Forge Road), Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 99, eastbound – Narrowing of off-ramp for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 222, northbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for vegetation management between Rockingham County line and Route 667 (Dabneys Road), Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, March 13 – June 5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 708 (Miss Phillips Road) and Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures for vegetation management between I-81 Exits 220 and 225, Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for line striping operations between Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) and Route 632 (Shalom Road), Sunday morning (March 19) from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 872 (Mill Creek Lane) and Route 697 (McPheeters Road) for maintenance to bridge over Folly Mills Creek, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1205 (Main Street, Greenville) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of April 27. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Northbound exit 247 on-ramp closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour posted. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 20. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for removal of Route 33 overpass bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 30. Northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

*NEW* Mile marker 251 to 247, southbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for maintenance to cable rail, Sunday nights (March 19 and March 26) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Route 9372 (McGaheysville Elementary School) and Route 842 (Mountain Grove Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Overnight alternating lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge demolition, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of March 30. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of Friday. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound shoulder closures between Luray town limits and Route 644 (Big Oak Road) for utility work, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Westbound lane closures between Route 766 (Hamburg Road) and Route 646 (Kauffmans Mill Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 689 (Chapel Road/Marksville Road/Ida Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) and Route 670 (Somers Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 279, northbound and southbound – Narrowing of lanes for inspection of bridge over Stoney Creek, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Strasburg town limits and Hillcrest Drive (town of Toms Brook), Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/North Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures between Radio Station Road and Forest Glen Court (Strasburg) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 55 (East King Street/Front Royal Road, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1975 (Park Road) and Route 11 (Massanutten Street) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 31.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Page County line and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) for drainage work, March 20 – April 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 307 to 308, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll operations for line painting operations, early Monday morning from midnight to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Route 37 and West Virginia state line, Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between West Virginia line and Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike), Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 746 (Ronner Lane) and Route 856 (Spring Valley Drive) for maintenance to shoulders, March 20 – 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (White Oak Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and eastern intersection with Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 706 (Opequon Church Lane) and Winchester city limits for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 820 (Eddys Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday (March 20).

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Frederick County line and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Frederick County line and West Virginia state line, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 669 (Highland Corners Road), Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight shoulder closures for vegetation management between Route 661 (Fairground Road) and Clarke County line, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.