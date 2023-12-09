Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for Dec. 11-15

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 34 to 32, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 41 to 42, eastbound – Left lane and right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning and repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 52 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 55 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 191 to 189, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UDPATE* Mile marker 97 to 96, westbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of traffic-control equipment, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 221, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 216 to 225, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 217 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Work zone speed limit of 60 miles per hour. Speed limit reduction is related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81 and construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane between Exit 221 and Exit 220. Overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work beginning in December 2023. Estimated project completion October 2025.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 220, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for work related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures including along southbound Exit 221 off-ramp for shoulder strengthening work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Daytime shoulder closures including along Exit 221, Exit 222 and Exit 225 on- and off-ramps for sign installation and mowing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 229 to 226, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange for road widening work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 29.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Northbound right turn lane onto Route 1431 (Laurel Wood Drive) closed for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Route 1431 will still be accessible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road/Reeds Gap Road) – No through tractor trailers between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Blue Ridge Parkway due to sharp curves, limited shoulders and steep terrain. Follow alternative on Route 610 to bypass restrictions.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 263 to 262, southbound – Right shoulder closures at rest area for sign repairs, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 647 (Judy Lane/McGahey Lane) and Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Stover Drive) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures just east of Elkton town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right lane closures near Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

*NEW* Route 340 Business (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 Business (East Main Street, Luray) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1116 (Jessie Mae Lane) and Luray town limits for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 271 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 282 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 283 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road) – Flagger traffic control between Warren County line and Strasburg town limits for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway in Warren County, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday (December 10).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 623 (Back Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 655 (Harrisville Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. December 10 – January 27.

Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) and Route 705 (Buggy Ridge Road) for maintenance to bridge over Stony Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 29.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

Mile marker 300 to 317, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike)– Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 633 (Klines Mill Lane) and Skirmisher Lane for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike)– Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 872 (Hood Way) and Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Kingspan Way and Route 839 (Amoco Lane) for curb work, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike)– Eastbound right shoulder closures between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike)– Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 1367 (Costello Drive) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 703 (Whitacre Road) – Flagger traffic control at intersection with Route 701 (Redland Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 839 (Amoco Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and dead end for curb work, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 632 (Crums Church Road/Triple J Road) and Route 7 Business (Audley Lane/East Main Street, Berryville) for installation of traffic equipment, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 643 (Retreat Road) and Route 604 (Ebenezer Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 611 (Elmington Lane) and West Virginia state line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday (December 10).

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stoney Mountain Drive and Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday (December 10).

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road/Riverton Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over Crooked Run, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.