Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for the week of June 3-7

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.vdot.virginia.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 38 to 13, westbound – Single lane closures for paving operations at several locations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3 – June 21.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 600/661 (Midland Trail), Route 683 (Callaghan Circle), Route 711 (Houston Circle), Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) and Route 9881 (Callaghan Elementary School access road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 – June 14.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Back Creek Mountain Road for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays June 3 – July 5.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 622 (Robinson Lane) and Route 623 (Poor Farm Road) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 176, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 175 to 195, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Exit 195, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Shoulder closures near Augusta County line for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound – Mowing operations through 6 a.m. Saturday (June 8). Right shoulder closures during daytime, left shoulder closures at night.

*NEW* Mile Marker 94 to 93, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 206 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 205, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures including along southbound Exit 221 ramp to eastbound I-64 for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 7. Overnight left lane closures from mile marker 226 and 221 for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 7. Following barrier placement, shoulder closures remain in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations on bridges over I-81 ramp and railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

Mile marker 225 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 237, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) and Route 1930 (Rolla Mill Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 1427 (Rowe Road) for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday nights. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 855 (Mill Creek Lane) and Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 13.

Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 611 (Calf Mountain Road/Dooms Crossing Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 13.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1205 (Main Street, Greenville) and Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 3 – June 13.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) and Route 674 (Pilson Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 3 – June 13.

Route 675/670/604 (Broadhead School Road/McClures Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 919 (Old Providence Road) and Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 239, southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for repairs and maintenance to North River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 248 to 243, southbound – Right shoulder closures for staging equipment for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 260 to 253, southbound – Right and left shoulder closures in various locations for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Indian Trial Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts 24/7. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking on parts of Business Route 211 (Main Street, Stanley), Route 211/340 (Lee Highway), Business Route 340 (Main Street, Luray) and Route 340, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday (June 2) through Thursday nights.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 296 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Route 1967 (East Washington Street) and Route 55 (East King Street) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Banks Fort Road and Mineral Street for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures around I-81 at exit 296 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 629 (Oranda Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 660 (Timberlake Road) and Route 850 (Quarry Lane) for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

*NEW* Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

Mile marker 308 to 310, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Opequon Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near I-81 interchange for maintenance bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights June 3 – June 13.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Clarke County line for tree trimming operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 12.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Traffic pattern changes between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 645 (Wrights Mill Road) due to new traffic signal at intersection with Hallowed Crossing Way.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound lane closures for pavement marking between Route 37 interchange and Route 839/661 (Amoco Lane/Welltown Road) for resurfacing operations, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound left lane and right shoulder closures between Route 847/642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (June 3).

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike)– Westbound right lane closures between Route 728 (Victory Road) and Winchester City limits for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Clarke County line and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3 – June 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 28.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Shoulder closures just east of I-81 interchange for shoulder widening, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 28.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 839 (Amoco Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and dead end for resurfacing operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Route 1322 (Brooke Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Fort Collier Road for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 14.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9: a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Berryville town limits and Route 658 (White Post Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through Monday (June 3).

*NEW* Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Frederick County line and Route 277/340 (Fairfax Pike/Lord Fairfax Highway) for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3 – June 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 12 noon to 1 p.m. Monday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) bridge, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Howellsville Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control near Route 685 (Patty Tract Lane) intersection for bridge work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.