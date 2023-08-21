Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Aug. 21-25

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 29, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Rockbridge County line and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 31.

Route 42 (Mountain Valley Road/Cowpasture River Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Rockbridge County line and Alleghany County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 31.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Highland County line and Alleghany County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 31.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement treatment on parts of Route 633 (Pig Run Road), Route 680 (Chimney Run Road), Route 682 (Charger Lane), Route 692 (Old Germantown Road), Route 694 (Little Valley Road), and Route 708 (Virginia Hill Heights Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday night (August 27).

Mile marker 181 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through August 31.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 679 (Hops Hill Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 13.

*UDPATE* Mile marker 190 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 31.

Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Bath County line and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 31.

Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between 0.6 north of Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 632 (The Pines Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday (August 26).

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike/Mountain Turnpike) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Augusta County line and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 31.

Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Academy Hill Road) and Route 637 (Dug Bank Road/Maple Sugar Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of August 29.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights through September 7.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through the night of October 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over I-64 ramp, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 230, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 228 to 232, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 231, southbound – Possible shoulder closures for survey work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah Valley Railroad line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic between Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 928 (Weller Pond Lane) for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 21 – 31.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Rockingham County line for tree trimming operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of September 17.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Churchville Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) excluding city of Staunton for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of September 17.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for work zone setup related to Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Mountain Side Lane for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.

*NEW* Route 694 (Mt. Tabor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 700 (Bowman Springs Road/Shirey Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 700 (Bowman Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) and Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road) for utlity pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 239 to 241, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 240 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 7.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of November 3. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 28. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

*NEW* Exit 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of August 20 to August 30. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Exit 243 to 244, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Exit 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for inspection of bridge over Blacks Run, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

*UPDATE* Exit 246 to 245, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 249 to 250, northbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 240 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 251 to 252, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of interchange bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Exit 256 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 257 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 1. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Shoulder closures between the I-81 on- and off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

*NEW* Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) – Lane closures as needed between Route 11 (South Valley Pike) and Route 988 (Early Road) for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 283, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including off-ramps to Exit 264, Exit 273 and Exit 283 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 263 (Orkney Grade/Bryce Boulevard) and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 279 to 280, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 185 (Stoney Creek Boulevard), 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 282, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for inspection of bridge over Narrow Passage Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 707 (Red Banks Road) and Route 1603 (Rolling Hills Lane) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 21 – September 7.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 292 intersection (Conicville Boulevard) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through Friday.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion Friday.

*NEW* Route 211 (Old Cross Road) – Eastbound right shoulder closures near Route 1003 intersection (Cadet Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 302 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 315, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance work on various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound single lane closures as needed between Route 839 (Amoco Lane/Welltown Road) and the I-81 interchange for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound single lane closures as needed between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia line for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night (August 27).

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight closures as needed between Route 680 (Newlins Hill Road) and Route 703 (Whitacre Road) for utility work, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights from August 27 to September 3.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) and Clarke County line for ditch cleaning operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 600 (Hayfield Road) and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of August 29.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Route 647/1085 (Aylor Road/Stickley Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 1. Flagger traffic control as needed.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Winchester city limits for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through September 14.

Route 704 (Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic through between Route 751 (Gore Road) and Route 617 (Pinetop Road) for replacement of Back Creek bridge, expected completion August 30. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 770 (Cross Junction Road) – No lane closures but utility work in right of way between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 693 (Collinsville Road/Cross Junction Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. August 22 – August 31.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

*NEW* Route 50/17 – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Frederick County line for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. August 15 – August 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

