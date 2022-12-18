Staunton District Traffic Alert: Ongoing road work for week of Dec. 19-23

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound – Overnight shoulder closures along rest-area ramps for lighting inspections, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 3, eastbound – Overnight lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 18 to 15, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of traffic camera poles, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 23 to 29, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River and Route 639, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Jackson River, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 33 to 34, eastbound – Overnight shoulder closures for inspection of rest area lights, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 35 to 30, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East Madison Street) – Overnight eastbound and westbound right lane closures for lighting inspections between Route 687 (Carlyle Street) and Miller Street, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* FR-198 (Jerrys Run Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route FR-46 (Hoke Road) and dead end for camera pole inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 51, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 60 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 57 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 177, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass bridge, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 182 to 174, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town limits and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 210 to 212, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil cleanup, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Lismore Lane and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through January 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through January 27.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating mobile lane closures for pothole patching, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

Mile marker 248 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading and barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures just west of I-81 interchange for inspection of bridges over railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street) – Eastbound lane closures between Route 4106 (MLK Jr. Way) and Burgess Road for shoulder widening, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening, milling and paving, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 30.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Flagger traffic control near intersection of Route 867, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 31. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 867 (North River Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection of Route 682 (Friedens Church Road), weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 30. Traffic restrictions are for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Estimated completion April 2023.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

Route 55 (East King Street/Front Royal Road) – Shoulder closures between Lemley Street and Stony Point Way for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of December 29.

Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 17/50/522 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound daytime and overnight single lane closures between Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) interchange and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange for traffic sensor installation, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and overnight closures Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of December 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.