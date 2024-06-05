Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton-Augusta YMCA kicks off fundraising campaign Thursday night at Gypsy Hill Park
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Staunton-Augusta YMCA kicks off fundraising campaign Thursday night at Gypsy Hill Park

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
YMCA staffer Danny Williams runs the Lil Dribblers program. Courtesy of Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA.

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA is kicking off its annual giving campaign in style.

The nonprofit organization will host an outdoor event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand on Thursday. The campaign kickoff will include dunk tanks, youth crafts, face-painting and live music from groups such as the Y Not Sing Singers, Back in the Groove and Gypsie Hill Jazz.

The YMCA accomplishes its goals of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility through 20 mission outreach programs, including Neuro-wellness, The Teen Center, Rock Steady Boxing, Youth Volunteer Corps and Summer Day Camp.

Funds received through the annual giving campaign also help make membership possible for community members with financial barriers. The fundraising goal is $160,000. The campaign runs throughout the summer.

“[The annual giving campaign] allows us to do our mission programs,” Josh Cole, executive director of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, said. “It allows families to become members, and for families to enroll in our childcare programs.”

The Globowl Café Food Trailer and Domino’s Pizza will be the food vendors for the kickoff, which Cole believes will be fun for the entire community.

“We’d really love to see everybody,” Cole said. “It’s important to see everybody who is interested in seeing the YMCA succeed and be able to do more in the community.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Neighbor who murdered Virginia vet’s service dog to be sentenced Wednesday
2 Biden issues executive order on border security, as Republicans continue to dither
3 Super Regional preview: Everything UVA Baseball fans need to know about Kansas State
4 Bob Good puts together far-right Republican dream team for Friday campaign event
5 Mailbag: Looking at UVA Basketball coaches’ salaries, man, they are way overpaid

Latest News

teen girl mental health depression sad window
Health, Local

‘Growing mental health crisis in the nation’s youth’ increases calls to poison control centers

Rebecca Barnabi
electric vehicle
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, Miyares scheming to withdraw Virginia from Advanced Clean Car mandate

Chris Graham

Republicans have failed three different times to repeal a 2021 state law tying Virginia to auto-emissions standards set by California.

police car arrest lights
Virginia

Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

Chris Graham

A West Virginia man was shot and killed by a police officer in Christiansburg on Tuesday after reportedly pulling a gun on officers.

college basketball money NIL
Sports

Mailbag: Looking at UVA Basketball coaches’ salaries, man, they are way overpaid

Chris Graham
Local

Staunton: New director of tourism says city knows its worth as place to live, visit

Rebecca Barnabi
israel palestine
Politics, U.S. & World News

Alon Ben-Meir: Accusing Israel of Palestinian genocide is factually wrong

Alon Ben-Meir
joe biden
Politics, U.S. & World News

Biden issues executive order on border security, as Republicans continue to dither

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status