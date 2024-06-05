Staunton-Augusta YMCA kicks off fundraising campaign Thursday night at Gypsy Hill Park

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA is kicking off its annual giving campaign in style.

The nonprofit organization will host an outdoor event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand on Thursday. The campaign kickoff will include dunk tanks, youth crafts, face-painting and live music from groups such as the Y Not Sing Singers, Back in the Groove and Gypsie Hill Jazz.

The YMCA accomplishes its goals of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility through 20 mission outreach programs, including Neuro-wellness, The Teen Center, Rock Steady Boxing, Youth Volunteer Corps and Summer Day Camp.

Funds received through the annual giving campaign also help make membership possible for community members with financial barriers. The fundraising goal is $160,000. The campaign runs throughout the summer.

“[The annual giving campaign] allows us to do our mission programs,” Josh Cole, executive director of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, said. “It allows families to become members, and for families to enroll in our childcare programs.”

The Globowl Café Food Trailer and Domino’s Pizza will be the food vendors for the kickoff, which Cole believes will be fun for the entire community.

“We’d really love to see everybody,” Cole said. “It’s important to see everybody who is interested in seeing the YMCA succeed and be able to do more in the community.”