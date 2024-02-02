Countries
Community, Local

Staunton: All residents welcome to participate in community survey to shape city’s future

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

All Staunton residents are encouraged to participate in a community survey conducted by the city with the hope of shaping the future.

The survey captures opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, inclusivity and more. Survey results will show the city’s strengths, areas of improvement and what matters most to residents. Staunton will also be able to see how its performance compares to similar communities.

“We are excited to receive input from each member of our community. The survey will help us get a baseline understanding of our services and allow us to measure our impact going forward,” said City Manager Leslie Beauregard.

The survey was first sent to 3,000 randomly chosen Staunton households to best represent the entire population of the city, and to limit bias. The community-wide phase is offered to all residents, so each voice can be heard. The open participation survey is identical to the sampled survey except that it asks if you are a resident of Staunton and how you heard about the survey. Participants are asked for their email address to ensure only one survey is submitted per person. Answers are entirely confidential and email addresses will not be linked to survey answers in any way.

If your household was one of the original 3,000 chosen, please follow the original website link provided in the mail or fill out and send back the paper copy mailed to your home.

The open participation survey will run through Feb. 18, 2024. Results from the surveys are expected by mid-March.

The survey is conducted through a partnership with Polco and the National Research Center, on a platform that hundreds of communities in nearly every U.S. state use.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

