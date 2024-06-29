Statistics troubling for Virginia drivers who hit the road to celebrate July Fourth

The first week of July is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and it’s likely no surprise that it is also one of the deadliest.

Seven individuals lost their lives in Virginia traffic crashes during the two-day statistical counting period over last year’s July Fourth holiday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles highway safety office.

Virginia State Police urge motorists to practice safe, sober and distraction-free driving to avoid becoming a statistic in 2024.

“We are in the height of the summer travel season, so traffic safety should be of the utmost importance for all Virginians,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways.

“We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down and avoid distractions.”

Drivers should be free of distractions in part due to the unpredictability of other motorists.

“Pull over to a safe place when you are doing something that will take your eyes or mind off the road,” said Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. senior manager David Tenembaum.

Arranging sober transportation is another preventable action motorists can take to keep themselves and others safe during the celebratory weekend.

“With just a few drinks you could be too impaired to safely drive,” said Tenembaum. “So, designate before you celebrate. Plan to use a rideshare app or designate a sober driver before kicking off the holiday weekend.”

2023 holiday statistics

State Police investigated 377 total traffic crashes statewide

statewide Troopers cited 2,051 speeders

Troopers cited 980 reckless drivers

Issued 254 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up

to individuals for failing to buckle up Issued 74 citations for improperly secured children

for improperly secured children Troopers cited 124 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands-free” law that took effect in July 2021. To limit distractions, motorists are advised to program GPS and hands-free devices before departure.

for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands-free” law that took effect in July 2021. To limit distractions, motorists are advised to program GPS and hands-free devices before departure. Arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs

