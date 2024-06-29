Countries
Home Statistics troubling for Virginia drivers who hit the road to celebrate July Fourth
Spotlight, State/National

Statistics troubling for Virginia drivers who hit the road to celebrate July Fourth

Crystal Graham
Published date:
family with flag
(© AS Photo Family – stock.adobe.com)

The first week of July is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and it’s likely no surprise that it is also one of the deadliest.

Seven individuals lost their lives in Virginia traffic crashes during the two-day statistical counting period over last year’s July Fourth holiday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles highway safety office.

Virginia State Police urge motorists to practice safe, sober and distraction-free driving to avoid becoming a statistic in 2024.

“We are in the height of the summer travel season, so traffic safety should be of the utmost importance for all Virginians,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways.

“We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down and avoid distractions.”

Drivers should be free of distractions in part due to the unpredictability of other motorists.

“Pull over to a safe place when you are doing something that will take your eyes or mind off the road,” said Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. senior manager David Tenembaum.

Arranging sober transportation is another preventable action motorists can take to keep themselves and others safe during the celebratory weekend.

“With just a few drinks you could be too impaired to safely drive,” said Tenembaum. “So, designate before you celebrate. Plan to use a rideshare app or designate a sober driver before kicking off the holiday weekend.”

2023 holiday statistics

  • State Police investigated 377 total traffic crashes statewide
  • Troopers cited 2,051 speeders
  • Troopers cited 980 reckless drivers
  • Issued 254 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up
  • Issued 74 citations for improperly secured children
  • Troopers cited 124 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands-free” law that took effect in July 2021. To limit distractions, motorists are advised to program GPS and hands-free devices before departure.
  • Arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs

VDOT suspends highway work zones, lifts most lane closures for 4th of July holiday travel

Virginia Fire Marshal warns that Fourth of July fireworks ‘can be deadly’

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

