A high-speed chase on Route 29 in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties led to a head-on crash resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Nelson Michael Smith, of Providence, N.C., died at the scene when his vehicle was struck by the suspect vehicle in the pursuit.

The crash occurred Monday at 9:21 p.m. on Route 29, just south of R and L Smith Lane in Pittsylvania County.

A Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Kia SUV in Halifax County for speeding, travelling 73 mph in a 55-mph area.

The vehicle fled from the trooper and continued into Pittsylvania County, where the vehicle began traveling north in the southbound lanes.

The Kia traveled only a short distance before it struck Smith’s Ford Focus head-on, which was traveling south on Route 29.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was identified as Alton Willie Devone Wade, 26, of Gum Spring.

Wade was injured and was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. There were two passengers in the vehicle; both were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wade has been charged for the death of Smith, in addition to multiple charges stemming from the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.