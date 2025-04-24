Home State Police: 21-year-old man dead after pedestrian crash on I-95
Virginia

State Police: 21-year-old man dead after pedestrian crash on I-95

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 95 21-year-old man is dead
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A 21-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal pedestrian crash in the City of Petersburg.

The man, from Petersburg, has not been named. He died at the scene, according to police.

At approximately 12:51 a.m., a tractor trailer was traveling south on I-95 near the 52-mile marker when it struck the 21-year-old male who was allegedly in the travel lane, VSP reports.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

ryan nicholas patton
Local, Politics

Staunton Police arrest, then quickly release, man who shouted death threats at protest

Chris Graham
woman arrest handcuffs
Local

Fredericksburg man arrested, charged with online solicitation of teen

Chris Graham

A Fredericksburg man was arrested on three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age in connection with an operation run by Albemarle County Police. Grady M. Hampton, 56, of Fredericksburg, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond. The investigation in the case was conducted in conjunction with...

Norfolk Virginia
Virginia

Arrest made in shooting that injured two on the campus of Norfolk State University

Chris Graham

Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a shooting on Saturday on the campus of Norfolk State University. 

job interview
Local

Waynesboro: Jobfest ’25 to connect job seekers with local employers

Crystal Graham
Education, Local

Staunton, Waynesboro High seniors to participate in Summer Workforce training

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local, Politics

‘No complaints’: Armentrout Towing still on Virginia State Police rotation list

Chris Graham
two Florida men cocaine bust Greensville County
Virginia

Two Florida men arrested with $2M in cocaine in traffic stop on I-95 in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status