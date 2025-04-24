A 21-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal pedestrian crash in the City of Petersburg.

The man, from Petersburg, has not been named. He died at the scene, according to police.

At approximately 12:51 a.m., a tractor trailer was traveling south on I-95 near the 52-mile marker when it struck the 21-year-old male who was allegedly in the travel lane, VSP reports.

The crash remains under investigation.