South Boston teen missing since Wednesday after leaving school early
Virginia

South Boston teen missing since Wednesday after leaving school early

Chris Graham
Published:

T'Yanni Monique WellsThe South Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

T’Yanni Monique Wells was last seen at Halifax County High School in South Boston on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m.

Wells is believed to be operating a light blue 2008 Toyota Highlander with Virginia handicap license plates: 346829.

Should anyone have information concerning the possible location of Wells, contact the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273, or the Halifax County 911 Communications Center at 434-476-3334.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

