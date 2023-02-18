South Boston teen missing since Wednesday after leaving school early

The South Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

T’Yanni Monique Wells was last seen at Halifax County High School in South Boston on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m.

Wells is believed to be operating a light blue 2008 Toyota Highlander with Virginia handicap license plates: 346829.

Should anyone have information concerning the possible location of Wells, contact the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273, or the Halifax County 911 Communications Center at 434-476-3334.