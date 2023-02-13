Snow in the Valley? First two weeks of March ‘could spell trouble’

Most people in the Valley haven’t seen any measurable snowfall this season – but one AccuWeather meteorologist says “March might be a different story.”

With highs in the 50s and 60s predicted through the end of the February, people in the Shenandoah Valley might be wondering when and if they will see snowfall this winter.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said “there are no other threats of snow for the rest of the month.

“We expect temperatures in March to average below normal with the possibility of a period of well below temperatures sometime in the first week or two,” Kines said. “This could spell trouble.”

Kines said there is certainly a risk of having some snow in the first couple of weeks of March.

“It might not be a big storm but the threat of snow is higher in early March than it will be during the second half of February.”

Another concern for the colder temperatures and potential snow in March is the damage to trees and flowers.

“We have to be a little concerned the mild weather January and February causes some trees and flowers to blossom too early thus leading to a risk of damage from a late season cold spell.”