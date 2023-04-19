Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssmith house galleries to feature works by kathleen mitchell johnston kazin khaleel
Culture

Smith House Galleries to feature works by Kathleen Mitchell Johnston, Kazin Khaleel

Crystal Graham
Published date:

arts council of the valleyArts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries on May 5, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Kathleen Mitchell Johnston’s Multiple Perspectives features oil and acrylic works. Charcoal pencil and graphite works by Kazin Khaleel take center stage in Hyperrealistic Drawings.

The reception is open to the public.

Originally from Roanoke, Johnston earned an undergraduate degree in Studio Art from James Madison University in 1997 and worked as an art educator in Harrisonburg City Public Schools for many years. She remains passionate about helping others tap into their creativity and develop a lifelong love of art.

“When you go on a family ski trip, but don’t ski, there is a lot of time to draw,” Johnston said. “In Montana last year, I made a game of seeing how many different sketches I could make looking out the same window. Choosing what to focus on and what to ignore made me think about how people can look at the same thing and often see it very differently.

“We choose to focus on certain facts and ignore others. We all bring our own experiences and preferences with us when looking at things,” she said. “Viewers of these paintings will do the same, altering these perspectives even more.”

Khaleel, a senior at Turner Ashby High School, was born in Iraq. After initially being interested in drawing for fashion design, she drew her first portrait in 2019 and fell in love with hyperrealism. While under quarantine for Covid, she realized art was her most important form of therapy – and it changed her.

“I want to use my art to welcome people with happy energy,” Khaleel said. “I draw portraits to capture the beauty of the differences we all have as humans whether it is with our skin color, textures, or even culture.

“In my art, I also try to reflect my emotions,” she said. “I love adding things that bring my drawing to life, like paint or gold leaf. These simple details can make a huge difference. I don’t want my drawings to be anything ordinary; but something special and unique.”

Both exhibitions run through May 26, with in-person visits Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Second Saturday (May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

The exhibitions will also be available online through valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

Smith House Galleries is located at 311 South Main St. in Harrisonburg.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sunset Park under construction with $2.5 million price tag, trails on hold
2 House Republicans threaten to cut Meals on Wheels funding in debt-limit plan
3 IRS to double rate of processing tax credits, reimburse Virginia small businesses
4 Virginia hoops’ projected rotation for 2023-2024, and the one still-glaring need
5 Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season at Virginia Tech, bolstering Hokies backcourt

Latest News

shenandoah national park artist in residence 2022
Culture

Shenandoah National Park selects participants for 2023 Artist-in-Residence program 

Crystal Graham
VCU Basketball
Sports

New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom adds Rams legend Darius Theus to staff

Chris Graham

New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom announced on Wednesday the addition of assistant coaches Bryce Crawford, Matt Henry and Darius Theus, as well as his director of operations, Kelsey Knoche, on Wednesday.

open business sign
U.S./World

IRS to double rate of processing tax credits, reimburse Virginia small businesses

Rebecca Barnabi

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has committed to doubling the rate of processing Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) claims.

hunter cattoor
Sports

Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season at Virginia Tech, bolstering Hokies backcourt

Chris Graham
news media
U.S./World

Oklahoma county commissioner caught on tape musing about lynching resigns

Chris Graham
stress anxiety business
Virginia

Virginia is chill: Commonwealth rates as 10th least stressed state in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
first amendment news
U.S./World

NC journalists convicted of trespassing for videotaping police raid of homeless encampment

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy