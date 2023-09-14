Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Sixty percent more transfer students ‘find their ROAR’ at EMU in fall enrollment numbers
Local, Schools

Sixty percent more transfer students ‘find their ROAR’ at EMU in fall enrollment numbers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Eastern Mennonite University’s fall 2023 enrollment total of 801 students includes a 60 percent increase of transfer students.

Fall enrollment numbers reflect selective growth in the undergraduate, graduate and Intensive English Program (IEP) academic areas at EMU. Census data collected on September 10 reflect undergraduate, graduate, dual and non-credit enrollment on the main Harrisonburg campus and the Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“I am pleased to see increases in the number of transfer students, full-time graduate students, and in specific undergraduate and graduate program areas,” EMU Vice President for Enrollment and Strategic Growth Mary Krahn Jensen said. “EMU has worked diligently to attract a diverse and talented pool of students who will contribute to the vibrancy of our campus.”

The class of 2027, which consists of 236 students, represents 18 states and six countries. Thirty-five percent of students identify as first-generation (an increase from last year) and 44 percent identify as Black.

Top majors are nursing and psychology, followed by business administration and STEM-related fields: biology, computer science, pre-professional health and engineering. IEP increased by 9 percent from 77 to 84 students.

“EMU continues to invest in strategic ways to help all of our students succeed and ultimately graduate. While there is no one-size-fits-all strategy to student success, many departments across campus work closely with one another to help our students ‘find their ROAR’ at EMU,” Zach Yoder, assistant provost for student success, said. “In addition, this year marks the fifth consecutive year that we have had a 75 percent or higher first-year student retention rate.”

Full-time graduate students increased from 218 to 221 with increases in the biomedicine, counseling and nursing programs. Combined graduate and seminary enrollment stands at 462 students.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues
2 Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M
3 Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
4 UVA AD Carla Williams solidifies position politically with VAF, Wally Walker hires
5 Elliott tries to downplay UVA QB controversy: ‘They make each other better’

Latest News

police emergency fire accident
Police, Virginia

Developing: City of Richmond employee struck, killed by tree during storm cleanup

Crystal Graham
baseball
Sports

Norfolk Tides win Thursday matinee slugfest with Memphis Redbirds, 12-10

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (86-54) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (66-75), 12-10, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.  

Dustin Wright counselor
Health, Local

Meet Happy Hobble: A new ‘family help’ genre of mental wellness books

Crystal Graham

Frustrated with the lack of creativity of materials on the market, Dustin Wright decided to start his own book company to help children and families with their mental wellness.

Politics, U.S.

House bill seeks to prohibit cosmetics testing on animals in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
powerball lottery tickets
U.S.

Powerball jackpot up to $596M; two tickets from Wednesday night top $1M

Crystal Graham
Health, Virginia

‘Yin-yang kind of relationship’ leads VCU team to discover proteins which might treat colon cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
measuring sound in hallway of music event
Local, Politics

Waynesboro purchases decibel meter, reviewing noise ordinance related to entertainment venues

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy