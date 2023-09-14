Sixty percent more transfer students ‘find their ROAR’ at EMU in fall enrollment numbers

Eastern Mennonite University’s fall 2023 enrollment total of 801 students includes a 60 percent increase of transfer students.

Fall enrollment numbers reflect selective growth in the undergraduate, graduate and Intensive English Program (IEP) academic areas at EMU. Census data collected on September 10 reflect undergraduate, graduate, dual and non-credit enrollment on the main Harrisonburg campus and the Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“I am pleased to see increases in the number of transfer students, full-time graduate students, and in specific undergraduate and graduate program areas,” EMU Vice President for Enrollment and Strategic Growth Mary Krahn Jensen said. “EMU has worked diligently to attract a diverse and talented pool of students who will contribute to the vibrancy of our campus.”

The class of 2027, which consists of 236 students, represents 18 states and six countries. Thirty-five percent of students identify as first-generation (an increase from last year) and 44 percent identify as Black.

Top majors are nursing and psychology, followed by business administration and STEM-related fields: biology, computer science, pre-professional health and engineering. IEP increased by 9 percent from 77 to 84 students.

“EMU continues to invest in strategic ways to help all of our students succeed and ultimately graduate. While there is no one-size-fits-all strategy to student success, many departments across campus work closely with one another to help our students ‘find their ROAR’ at EMU,” Zach Yoder, assistant provost for student success, said. “In addition, this year marks the fifth consecutive year that we have had a 75 percent or higher first-year student retention rate.”

Full-time graduate students increased from 218 to 221 with increases in the biomedicine, counseling and nursing programs. Combined graduate and seminary enrollment stands at 462 students.