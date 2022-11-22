Menu
news sixth district congressman ben cline to host town hall in waynesboro next week
Politics

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline to host town hall in Waynesboro next week

Chris Graham
Published:
ben cline
Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline will be in Waynesboro for a town hall next week.

The Monday, Nov. 28 town hall will be held at the Elks Lodge at 1700 Harvard Road from 12:30-2 p.m.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Waynesboro next week,” said Cline, a Republican who was re-elected to Congress earlier this month. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Waynesboro residents and take their views to Washington.”

Cline received 64.4 percent of the vote district-wide in his re-election race against Democrat Jennifer Lewis, a Waynesboro resident, but Lewis ran well in Waynesboro, getting 45.3 percent of the vote in the city.

Constituents planning to attend must register here on Eventbrite.

Citizens of Waynesboro will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

