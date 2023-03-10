Countries
news ship repair contractor to expand norfolk headquarters with 500000 investment
Virginia

Ship repair contractor to expand Norfolk headquarters with $500,000 investment

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT) is a ship repair contractor for the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and the marine, industrial and commercial industries in North America.

AIT will invest $500,000 to increase capacity and create 76 jobs in the city of Norfolk’s Industrial Park. The Commonwealth competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project.

“I am so excited to announce that AIT will be expanding our Virginia footprint to restimulate the local workforce and talent pool while providing more capabilities to service our war fighting ships,” AIT President Cheryl Spraberry said. “In 2022, we invested in equipment to launch our new fabrication and machining division and our in-house welding school to prepare and train our current employees, as well as our newest capability of starting an NDT Lab in 2023-2024. These new capabilities will allow AIT to continue to control its own destiny while creating jobs from local talent in our enterprise zone. Our team is truly humbled by this new partnership with the City of Norfolk and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and I look forward to continuing to grow our business and provide a family-oriented environment to our future workforce.”

AIT, a Service-Disabled Veteran-owned small business, was established in 2009 and is headquartered in Norfolk. The company’s production capabilities include repair, overhaul, alteration and maintenance for shipboard system. A family-owned business, AIT also provides ship repair and maintenance services, and houses a machining and fabrication division, as well as in-house welding capabilities.

“Advanced Integrated Technologies has been a valued member of the thriving maritime industry in Hampton Roads for over a decade, and the company’s continued investment and job creation in Norfolk is a powerful testament to the strength of the local workforce and the region as an international shipping hub,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “We are proud to support this expansion and look forward to AIT’s future growth in the Commonwealth.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

