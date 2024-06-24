Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia under Drought Warning Advisory

The Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia were placed under a Drought Warning Advisory by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Monday.

You know dadgum well why. It has barely rained in our parts of the state for weeks on end, and the recent record high temperatures have not helped the situation at all.

The issue with rain has been noted throughout the majority of the Commonwealth, with substantial below-normal observations noted within the Northern Virginia and Shenandoah Valley drought evaluation regions.

The DEQ reported in a press release issued Monday afternoon that it is working with local governments, public water works, and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed.

Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitoring drought conditions, and detecting and repairing leaks.

See the current drought status on the DEQ website.