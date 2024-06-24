Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia under Drought Warning Advisory
State/National

Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia under Drought Warning Advisory

Chris Graham
Published date:
dripping outside water faucet
(© Scope Images – stock.adobe.com)

The Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia were placed under a Drought Warning Advisory by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Monday.

You know dadgum well why. It has barely rained in our parts of the state for weeks on end, and the recent record high temperatures have not helped the situation at all.

The issue with rain has been noted throughout the majority of the Commonwealth, with substantial below-normal observations noted within the Northern Virginia and Shenandoah Valley drought evaluation regions.

The DEQ reported in a press release issued Monday afternoon that it is working with local governments, public water works, and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans and ordinances are followed.

Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitoring drought conditions, and detecting and repairing leaks.

See the current drought status on the DEQ website.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia under Drought Warning Advisory
2 Court rules suit challenging Youngkin move to drop Virginia from RGGI can proceed
3 Brian O’Connor has a lot of work to do to rebuild his UVA pitching staff
4 Mailbag: What happens with Tony Elliott if UVA has another three-win season in 2024?
5 VDOT set to begin Hydraulic Road-Hillsdale Drive roundabout work on July 8

Latest News

Sports

Brian O’Connor has a lot of work to do to rebuild his UVA pitching staff

Chris Graham
man in jumpsuit incarceration
State/National

New York man sentenced to 25 years for traveling to Virginia to meet teen for sex

Chris Graham

A New York man, in a scene reminiscent of the “Dateline NBC” series “To Catch a Predator,” drove eight hours thinking he was going to have sex with a 14-year-old Lynchburg girl.

climate change pollution
Politics

Court rules suit challenging Youngkin move to drop Virginia from RGGI can proceed

Chris Graham

A Floyd County court ruled on Monday that a suit against the state to challenge Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s move to disengage Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative can proceed.

richmond virginia
State/National

Richmond Police identify victim in Saturday night homicide in Whitcomb Court

Chris Graham
Local

UVA Health foundation accepts $20K donation from Heritage Hunt Charity Classic

Rebecca Barnabi
hospital patient health
Politics, State/National

Legislation would waive passport fees for family to visit injured servicemembers abroad

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics

Henrico Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor launches campaign for Attorney General

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status