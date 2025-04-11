Shenandoah University students, alumni unhappy with mural’s use of AI

Shenandoah University artists, staff and students feel disrespected by the university’s partnership with a local company to paint a mural with the goal of honoring veterans.

More than 300 students, alumni and community members have signed a Change.org petition against the mural for its suspected use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create the design.

The mural is scheduled to be painted on April 22 with a grand reveal on May 15, but art students say they see evidence in the mural’s plan of the use of AI. Some believe using AI is an excuse not to pay actual artists and “a missed opportunity to engage with our community.”

“The mural contains imagery of war including combat gear, weapons, an explosion, and what appears to be a reaper drone which is an unmanned aerial vehicle that is used for things like surveillance and precision strike missions,” said Aislinn Coghlan, whose art class has examined the mural’s plans.

Evidence of AI lies in inconsistencies with the usage of value and line detailing, unclear boundaries between terrain in the background of the military side, varying line quality in the sun halo on the civilian side, and more unclear boundaries between the tree and the clouds on the civilian side.

“Overall we feel that this mural misrepresents the intended message of honoring veterans along with the artistic talents of students and faculty on this campus. Especially considering the company chose to outsource the design process instead of collaborating with students and faculty in our new and growing art program,” Coghlan states with a petition on Change.org.

Plans for the mural are scheduled amid nationwide debates over the use of AI in creative industries.