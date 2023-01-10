Menu
Shenandoah County: Four children injured, Woodstock man charged, in school bus crash

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Woodstock man faces a reckless driving charge after rear-ending a Shenandoah County school bus on Monday, injuring four students.

The crash occurred on Monday at 3:45 p.m. on Route 11. According to Virginia State Police, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it rear-ended a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus, which was stopped for a northbound school bus that was unloading children.

The driver of the Ford, Gregory A. Yew, 60, of Woodstock, suffered minor injuries due the crash and was treated on scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the school bus, a 54-year-old female of Strasburg, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Four children on the school bus suffered minor injuries due to the crash and were transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There were 51 children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Yew was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

