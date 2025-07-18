Senate bill would create tax incentive to recapture, repurpose methane emissions

The Methane Reduction and Economic Growth Act was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate to create a tax credit that will incentive the capture and repurposing of methane emissions from active and abandoned mines.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide, and coal mines are the country’s fifth-largest source of methane emissions. Leveraging methane capture technology would not only prevent harmful emissions from entering the atmosphere, but also allow the gas to be converted or reused for productive use, providing an additional supply of lower-emission energy that has numerous industrial and commercial applications.

The bill was reintroduced on Wednesday by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner of Virginia and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

“This legislation takes a critical step in boosting Virginia’s efforts to address the harmful impact of methane when emitted into the atmosphere while simultaneously creating good-paying jobs and supporting economic growth. By incentivizing the reduction of methane emissions, we’re not only protecting the environment but also strengthening our energy independence, I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation,” Warner said.

Capito said the legislation will help capture and utilize mine methane emissions as a fuel source from coal mines.

“This legislation will result in positive environmental and economic impacts, and create another step for West Virginia to continue to lead the nation in an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy approach,” Capito said.

The Methane Reduction and Economic Growth Act would amend Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code, which houses an existing tax credit for carbon capture and sequestration, to create a Mine Methane Capture Incentive Credit. The new credit would be attributed to taxpayers based on the amount of qualified methane that is captured and injected into a pipeline or is otherwise used for producing heat or energy.

Qualified methane includes methane which:

Is captured from mining activities, including underground mines, abandoned or closed mines, or surface mines;

Would otherwise be released into the atmosphere as industrial greenhouse gas emission; and

Is measured at the source of capture and verified at the point of injection or utilization.

Warner has been a leader on efforts to clean up and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Virginia, including by securing funding for the process through the Infrastructure Law. Companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Reps. Carol Miller of West Virginia and Terri Sewell of Alabama, along with Reps. Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania and Darin LaHood of Illinois.

“Finding ways to incentivize the capture of mine methane will have a positive impact here in Virginia. Encouraging beneficial use of methane, which would otherwise be wasted and emitted into the atmosphere, stimulates our economy by creating jobs in our local communities and improves our tax base, while reducing emissions both at a local and global level. Captured methane can be sold into existing marketplaces to help drive down costs for consumers and can be used as both a fuel source and a manufacturing feedstock, which will assist our existing industry and encourage new economic development in the region. We applaud Sen. Warner for his leadership on this issue and his focus on the economic health of Southwest Virginia,” Jonathan Belcher, Executive Director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, said.

International President of the United Mine Workers of America Cecil Roberts said the legislation is “a perfect example of how Washington ought to work. This is strong bi-partisan legislation that will grow coalfield jobs, support coalfield communities and help reduce methane emissions. It is a win-win for workers and communities in Virginia and across Appalachia and I thank Sens. Warner and Capito for taking the lead. The UMWA wholeheartedly supports this legislation and will work to secure its passage.”

Related stories