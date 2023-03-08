Countries
news scholars latino initiative awarded 60k in grant funding from sentara healthcare
Local

Scholars Latino Initiative awarded $60K in grant funding from Sentara Healthcare

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
health care
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

Sentara Healthcare awarded $60,000 in grant funding to Scholars Latino Initiative with the goal to increase underserved representation in healthcare.

Scholars Latino Initiative is a non-profit the provides college access opportunities for members of the Latino community.

The grant funding will support opportunities to develop SLI scholars’ leadership skills and access to skilled health careers, training for SLI mentors and the strengthening of SLI’s long-term capacity to serve students. The grant establishes the Sentara SLI Scholar College Award to empower SLI scholars in achieving health careers and recognizing their leadership in related service and activities.

“By reducing the financial burden on students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, offering stronger mentorship and training opportunities, and removing barriers to higher-paying and more meaningful careers, we are investing in the future of healthcare and empowering the next generation of professionals,” Sentara Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Becky Sawyer said.

SLI board chair Fawn-Amber Montoya said she is excited for SLI students to receive support from Sentara.

“SLI Scholars will be better prepared to enter higher education because of these types of resources,” Montoya said.

Stephania Cervantes, SLI managing director, said that SLI scholars “are highly capable young people who serve the greater good in meaningful ways. Increased access to health careers will result in greater financial security and improved social determinants of health for them, their families, and our communities as a whole.”

