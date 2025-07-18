Rumor mill: LA Clippers showing interest in UVA Basketball alum Malcom Brogdon

UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon, late of the Washington Wizards, is still a free agent, but there’s smoke about the Los Angeles Clippers having major interest.

Brogdon, the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, is, putting it delicately, injury-prone – he played just 24 games last season in DC, and he’s averaged 51.4 games per season over his nine-year career.

UVA in the NBA

Thing is, when he’s on the floor, he’s productive – he’s averaged in double-digits in scoring in each of his nine seasons, including 12.7 points a game in 2024-2025 in Washington, despite getting a career-low 23.5 minutes per game of playing time.

The Clippers are very much in win-now mode heading into the 2025-2026 season, with foundation pieces Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, both in their mid-30s, signed through 2026-2027.

The acquisition of Bradley Beal on a cap-friendly two-year, $11 million deal after Beal agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week gives the Clips front office some wiggle room financially.

Word is, LA would like to sign both Brogdon and former best-point-guard-on-the-planet Chris Paul to flesh out their backcourt for 2025-2026.