Home Rumor mill: LA Clippers showing interest in UVA Basketball alum Malcom Brogdon
Basketball, Go 'Hoos

Rumor mill: LA Clippers showing interest in UVA Basketball alum Malcom Brogdon

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
malcolm brogdon
UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon, late of the Washington Wizards, is still a free agent, but there’s smoke about the Los Angeles Clippers having major interest.

Brogdon, the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, is, putting it delicately, injury-prone – he played just 24 games last season in DC, and he’s averaged 51.4 games per season over his nine-year career.

UVA in the NBA

Thing is, when he’s on the floor, he’s productive – he’s averaged in double-digits in scoring in each of his nine seasons, including 12.7 points a game in 2024-2025 in Washington, despite getting a career-low 23.5 minutes per game of playing time.

The Clippers are very much in win-now mode heading into the 2025-2026 season, with foundation pieces Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, both in their mid-30s, signed through 2026-2027.

The acquisition of Bradley Beal on a cap-friendly two-year, $11 million deal after Beal agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week gives the Clips front office some wiggle room financially.

Word is, LA would like to sign both Brogdon and former best-point-guard-on-the-planet Chris Paul to flesh out their backcourt for 2025-2026.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Monticello ceremony welcomes 74 new citizens on same day ICE is given unprecedented power
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
5 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball

Latest News

Sports Betting

How To Bet On Usyk vs. Dubois In Texas

David Evans
wboro glow up tmobile solar
Arts, Local

Waynesboro light show aims to draw residents downtown for dining, shopping

Crystal Graham

If drones dancing in the sky weren't enough to draw you to Waynesboro, perhaps an assortment of fun bright lights might do the trick.

Local, Politics

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center celebrates seven years serving as a safe space in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi

Seven years ago, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center was founded and housed in the Staunton Innovation Hub to provide services for LGBTQ.

Sports Betting

How To Bet On Usyk vs. Dubois In Florida

David Evans
henry godbout uva baseball
Baseball, Go 'Hoos

UVA Baseball: What if we get the good Harrison Didawick from 2024 back next season?

Chris Graham
Sports Betting

5 Best Betting Apps With Offers For Usyk Vs. Dubois

David Evans
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local, Politics, Public Safety

Update: Judge issues continuance in Staunton protest reckless driving case

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status