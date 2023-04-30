Rotary Club of Waynesboro honors five local college scholarship recipients

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro announced the five recipients of its annual academic scholarships for 2023.

The recipients include three students from Waynesboro High School: Ashlynn Lundy, Shakil McGuffin and Maverick Shiflett.

They are joined by Zachary Beach from Stuarts Draft High School and Mary McCoy from Wilson Memorial High School.

The group was honored at the club’s weekly meeting on Thursday at Orchard Creek.

Editor’s Note: the author of this piece was a 1990 Rotary Club of Waynesboro scholarship recipient.