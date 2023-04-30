Countries
Rotary Club of Waynesboro honors five local college scholarship recipients
Local

Rotary Club of Waynesboro honors five local college scholarship recipients

Chris Graham
Published date:
RotaryAwards
Photo: Waynesboro Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro announced the five recipients of its annual academic scholarships for 2023.

The recipients include three students from Waynesboro High School: Ashlynn Lundy, Shakil McGuffin and Maverick Shiflett.

They are joined by Zachary Beach from Stuarts Draft High School and Mary McCoy from Wilson Memorial High School.

The group was honored at the club’s weekly meeting on Thursday at Orchard Creek.

Editor’s Note: the author of this piece was a 1990 Rotary Club of Waynesboro scholarship recipient.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

