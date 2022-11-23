Menu
Local/Virginia

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend

Crystal Graham
Published:
dog in animal shelter
(© ksuksa – stock.adobe.com)

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity since June, and with dog kennels currently over capacity, they are holding an adoption special to free up space.

Intakes surpassed last year’s total in mid-October.

On Nov. 25 and 26, adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by 50 percent.

The RHSPCA is also running an adoption on senior pets where all pets seven years and older are only $7 to adopt.

Dogs in foster care are excluded from the adoption special.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 2170 Old Furnace Road in Harrisonburg.

“If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog, please come out and see us this weekend,” said Huck Nawaz, RHSPCA executive director. “We have some great dogs looking for homes.”

To set up an interview or time to visit the shelter, please contact Huck Nawaz at [email protected] or (980) 319-9964

